Alien: Romulus OTT Release Date: Fede Alvarez Directed Sci-Fi Hit Heads To Digital Streaming – Here’s When & Where To Watch It

The ninth instalment in the iconic Alien Franchise will soon be available to stream from the comfort of your home. After a successful theatrical run, Alien: Romulus is arriving on PVOD service on multiple digital platforms. Here’s when and where to watch the second highest-grossing film in the Alien Franchise.

Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu. The description for the film reads, “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

Alien: Romulus at the box office

Alien: Romulus opened in theatres on August 16, 2024, and debuted at first place with earnings of over $42 million at the domestic box office. The film soon outgrossed Alien: Covenant as the second highest-grossing film in the franchise. It is also considered the highest-grossing horror movie in Imax theatres.

Over a month after releasing in theatres, Alien: Romulus has earned over $342 million worldwide. With a reported budget of $80 million, the sci-fi film has recouped over four times its investment at the worldwide box office. However, the film failed to top Prometheus as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The 2012 movie made over $400 million worldwide.

Alien: Romulus receives OTT release date

After a successful run, Alien: Romulus is finally heading for a digital release. According To Bloody Disgusting, the film is set to arrive at Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) service on multiple digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home on October 15, 2024. The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Despicable Me 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Gru & His Minions Gear Up To Hit The $950M Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News