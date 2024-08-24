Alien: Romulus Box Office (North America): Continues To Top The Chart After Beating Three New Entries, On Track To Rake In Over $16 Million In 2nd Weekend

Alien: Romulus gobbled up three new entries as it continues its reign at the domestic box office. On Thursday, August 22, 2024, three new films held previews but collectively failed to beat Alien Romulus at the domestic box office.

Zoë Kravitz-directed thriller Blink Twice and Rupert Sanders’ The Crow filed $820K and $650K in previews, respectively. Meanwhile, The Forge took in $600K Thursday night. Neither entries toppled Alien: Romulus from the top spot. The Fede Alvarez-directed sci-fi horror raked in $2.6 Million on Thursday, bringing its domestic tally to $56.3 Million.

According to Deadline, Alien: Romulus continued to top the chart by thwarting Marvel Juggernaut Deadpool & Wolverine, which earned $2.5 Million on Thursday. Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s It Ends With US came in third after a $2.2 Million Thursday. Fathom Events’ Coraline re-release came in fourth, grossing $1.3 Million on Thursday.

Alien Romulus is expected to retain its hold at the box office this weekend, outgrossing the new titles by a significant margin. According to Deadline, Blink Twice is tracking to earn $10 million to $13 million in the opening weekend. Meanwhile, The Crow is projected to make less than $10 million.

Alien Romulus is on track to earn $17 million to $18 million the second weekend. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” is projected to earn $16 million $18 million in its fifth week of release (via Variety). Currently, Alien Romulus has a slight edge over the superhero sequel. However, it’s a close race for the top spot between the two.

It Ends With Us is expected to make $10 million to $12 million in its third week and will come in third at the domestic box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

