Adele is one of the most popular artists of the music industry who made a smashing comeback in the year 2021 with her sixth studio album 30. She has lately been in the news for her live concert, Weekends With Adele, which was supposed to kick off this week but looks like the ongoing pandemic situation has had a grave impact on the singer’s team. She took to Instagram to announce that her residency has been postponed and was extremely sad and tearful while explaining the situation.

For the unversed, the English singer was previously in the news when she revealed explosive details about her divorce from Simon Konecki. Her new album also speaks about the past relationship and songs like Easy on Me and Strangers By Nature have already broken several records since its release. Her weight loss journey has also been a major topic of discussion on social media, inspiring thousands of people to get fit and healthy.

In the most recent development, Adele posted an emotional video on Instagram where she announced that her live show has been indefinitely postponed. She teared up in the video, apologizing to the people who bought the tickets and said, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID”.

“Half my crew and team are with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get here. I’m really, really sorry.”, Adele further added.

The singer also promised to make the show happen soon and clarified that they are working on rescheduling all the dates. Have a look.

The video message was received well by a few people but the others were extremely critical about the last-minute announcement. Some of the people even expressed how they would like to resell the tickets once the new schedule is announced, making it clear that they were upset about the whole scene. Here’s a look at a few of the reactions.

MADE plans SPENT MONEY to see @Adele❣️

and then she says

"No..we R not feeling #covid19 right"

I got it

but I spent my money

This means I will have #adele #LasVegas ticks for sale

when she comes back

Can't afford to do this again

Have this to keep me warmhttps://t.co/PRQ0aCZ5S7 — FreeIsMe (@FreeIsMe3) January 21, 2022

This is how it's done. Success can't and should not come at the expense of our humanity. Put your people first. Stop putting them in life or death situations for the sake of the bottom line or political ideologies. Compassion, please!#COVID19 #Adele https://t.co/jmKtPwzVgZ — JenKilks 🤓 (@jenkilks) January 21, 2022

I don’t know what’s more shocking the fact that @Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency last minute or the fact some tickets were going for up to $30,000. #caesarspalace #thecolosseum #WeekendsWithAdele #adele — Went_To_America (@Went_To_America) January 21, 2022

Her hand slightly tremoring, her emotion, the breathing. I know that feeling. Anxiety. Panic. Thanks for being so real and raw with us @Adele. We love you. We adore you. Now look after you. When you’re ready, so will! #Adele #Fans #Rise — Lauren Kate🌻 (@laurenkateey) January 21, 2022

Taylor was the best selling vinyl artist of 2021. Flopdele could have been there if she produced more music but that she was to busy signing divorce papers #adele — Evermore Supremacy 🌿💚 (@evermorebyts13) January 21, 2022

fyi that’s why I wait until the artist is in my town or the town over #bettertobesafethensorry #adele — ELMONSTRO_FA (@ELMONSTRO_FA) January 21, 2022

