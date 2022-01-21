Adele Postpones Her Residency Scheduled Over This Weekend; Fans Have Mixed Reactions
Adele is one of the most popular artists of the music industry who made a smashing comeback in the year 2021 with her sixth studio album 30. She has lately been in the news for her live concert, Weekends With Adele, which was supposed to kick off this week but looks like the ongoing pandemic situation has had a grave impact on the singer’s team. She took to Instagram to announce that her residency has been postponed and was extremely sad and tearful while explaining the situation.

For the unversed, the English singer was previously in the news when she revealed explosive details about her divorce from Simon Konecki. Her new album also speaks about the past relationship and songs like Easy on Me and Strangers By Nature have already broken several records since its release. Her weight loss journey has also been a major topic of discussion on social media, inspiring thousands of people to get fit and healthy.

In the most recent development, Adele posted an emotional video on Instagram where she announced that her live show has been indefinitely postponed. She teared up in the video, apologizing to the people who bought the tickets and said, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID”.

“Half my crew and team are with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get here. I’m really, really sorry.”, Adele further added.

The singer also promised to make the show happen soon and clarified that they are working on rescheduling all the dates. Have a look.

The video message was received well by a few people but the others were extremely critical about the last-minute announcement. Some of the people even expressed how they would like to resell the tickets once the new schedule is announced, making it clear that they were upset about the whole scene. Here’s a look at a few of the reactions.

