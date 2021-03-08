It’s less than a week left for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, and everyone’s excited. While we are all waiting to see who takes home the trophy for which song and in which category, there is no denying that we want to know who will be performing that day. And now, we have the complete lineup. From Taylor Swift and Harry Styles to BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and more – check out the list.

On Sunday (March 7), the Recording Academy announced the full lineup for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards show. Performing at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards are artistes like Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Mickey Guyton.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will also see names like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch set the stage on fire.

The Recording Academy also took to their official Instagram account and shared the entire performer lineup for the day. They captioned the post, “We just revealed the full lineup for the 2021 #GRAMMYs! This year artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all. Drop a 🎶 or ❤️ if you’re as excited as we for Music’s Biggest Night!”

As per an article on the official site, the 63rd GRAMMY Awards will pay tribute to the independent venues that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, individual working at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), the Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City), and the Station Inn (Nashville) will present various categories throughout the night.

The Recording Academy is presented by CBS and the Recording Academy and hosted by Trevor Noah. It will air LIVE on Sunday, March 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

