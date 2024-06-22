28 Days Later: Everything You Need To Know About The Third Chapter Of Danny Boyle's 28 Franchise

After more than two decades, Cillian Murphy’s horror sci-fi hit 28 Days Later is finally coming back from the dead. Director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland are reuniting once again for another chapter in the zombie-apocalypse franchise, following 2003’s 28 Days Later and 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later.

While the second chapter had a different director (Juan Carlos Fresnadillo) and co-writers (Fresnadillo, Rowan Joffé, Enrique López Lavigne, and Jesus Olmo), Boyle and Garland will direct and write the new follow-up, titled, 28 Years Later.

This is Boyle’s first movie to direct in this franchise and he has officially started filming in the North-East of England, Northumberland.

The original film, 28 Days Later follows Jim (Cillian Murphy), who awakens in a hospital to find the once-bustling streets of London deserted. As he is shocked and alone, he soon locates other survivors, and grapples with how to survive both in the short and long term as the virus originated from chimpanzees continues to spread.

In the second chapter, 28 Weeks Later, the movie centered around another group of individuals set in the titular timeframe in which “the U.S. Army helps to secure a small area of London for the survivors to repopulate and start again,” as per IMDb synopsis.

As the trilogy is in the works, let’s explore everything we know so far about 28 Years Later.

28 Years Later Release Date

28 Years Later will arrive in cinemas in the UK and US on June 20, 2025. The filming is underway, however there’s no update about when it will wrap up.

28 Years Later Cast

Cillian Murphy’s fans are eagerly waiting for his return in the third chapter and fortunately they are not going to be disappointed. The Peaky Blinders star is involved with the movie as he will act as an executive producer and will also be reprising his role as Jim. Sony boss Tim Rothman revealed that Jim is back “in a surprising way and in a way that grows.”

Alongside him, 28 Years Later has added some major new names including Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, and Erin Kellyman.

28 Years Later Plot

Boyle and Garland haven’t yet spilled the beans about what 28 Years Later will be about. While 28 Weeks Later concluded with the rage virus spreading to France and beyond, we can expect a new storyline in the movie. Garland told The Guardian, “A whole idea for a trilogy just sort of came – bing! – into my head.” We can expect a connection from the previous two movies but with a new bang.

28 Years Later Trailer

As of now, no trailer has been released but we can expect one soon.

