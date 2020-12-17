Zayn Malik recently took to Instagram to reveal that he is working on some new music. Fans were excited to listen to his new song after his latest release ‘Better’. Now the singer seems to be preparing something big and he’s teasing it on Instagram.

Advertisement

The Pillow Talk singer took to Instagram stories and shared a cryptic picture of a grand hall, what appears to be the renowned St. George Theatre situated in New York City. While no individual can be seen in the picture, but the stage seems to be preparing for a show.

Advertisement

Soon after the singer shared the picture without any caption or information, fans began to speculate that the singer is planning for a live concert. Fans later took to Twitter to share their excitement and began to chant “Zayn is coming” as they are preparing themselves for an epic show.

A user tweeted, “ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION !! I would kill myself if its a live show (crying emoji),” while another user wrote, “ZAYN MALIK LIVESTREAM CONCERT??? we could be getting ZAYN on STAGE?? PERFORMING?? for US?? ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION.”

Another user wrote, “ZAYN MALIK IS AT St. George Theater in NY WE MIGHT GET A F**KING LIVE PERFORMANCE.” Take a look at some of the excited Malik fan’s tweet who went crazy over his Instagram story.

2021 IS THE YEAR OF ZAYN MALIK pic.twitter.com/lqgJWB1sn0 — sirra (@sirrahrene) December 17, 2020 SO ZAYN IS GOING TO KICK OFF NEW ERA WITH A CONCERT THEN RELEASE A NEW SINGLE, COVERS, COLLAB AND ALBUM ??!?!!

2021 BELONGS TO ZAYN MALIK AND ZAYN MALIK ONLY

ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION — Ana⁷ BLONDE ZAYN SUPREMACY (@evermore_golden) December 17, 2020 OMGGGG ZAYN MALIK U CAN’T JUST FUCKING POST THIS AND SAY NOTHING. STOP TEASING OH GOD !!!! I CAN’T BREATHE pic.twitter.com/eD3acEdy0r — 𝓩𝓺𝓾𝓪𝓭🥂 ✨ (@goodguyzaynn) December 17, 2020 ZAYN MALIK

I can’t breath oh God pic.twitter.com/kNSHMJSluw — Fai Sal (@_faisalzayn_) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the former One Direction singer released a love ballad ‘Better’, which seems to be an ode to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. He released the music video just hours after announcing he is a father to a ‘healthy and beautiful’ baby girl.

In the video, Zayn can be seen shirtless in an art deco-inspired house and putting on a fitted suit. He sings, “Just this one time, hear what I’m tryna say / Know you might not feel quite the same way. But I love you / I tell you, I love you.”

The singer seemingly muses about second chances, almost a year after they rekindled their romance after a short period of time apart.

“It hurt so bad that I didn’t when you asked for more / Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now / ‘Cause I finally got out, yeah, we finally knocked down,” Zayn sings.

Must Read: George Clooney Supports Tom Cruise’s Covid Rant: “You’re In A Position Of Power & It’s Tricky, Right?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube