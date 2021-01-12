British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik turned 28 today. Fans across the world shared some of his childhood pictures, stills from his music videos, to celebrate his birthday, the singer dropped a surprise for his fans on Twitter. Read on to know what he did.

Advertisement

Malik took to social media and shared a number, unleashing a wave of euphoria on his social media. Fans began to wonder whether this was the singer’s personal number or a way to talk to him. He has launched a special phone line just for his fans. Take a look at his tweet below:

Advertisement

Zayn Malik shared the phone number as a way of promoting his new album ‘Nobody is Listening‘. After dialling the phone number, fans got to hear the singer’s voice, saying: “Yo, this is Zayn here. Album is dropping on January 15. Press any number from one through nine to get to meet me. Press it now.”

Following which, fans can get a sneak peek of his upcoming album, Nobody is Listening. After the call, fans also receive a text message along with two links attached of pre-ordering his new album and another to save this number. The text message from the same number reads, “Yoo, Zayn here! Tx for hitting my line. Give me your dates so we can stay in touch.”

Zayn Malik is one of the most loved singers today. He is a talented artist and has maintained that urban music as his main musical influence. The 28-year-old hunk’s popularity knows no bounds and he is known for his belting and falsetto singing techniques. He is well-known for hitting high notes with his vocals.

On the ocassion of his birthday, fans of the singer have shared some posts on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets from his fans.

Zayn Malik and his ladylove Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child in September 2020.

What do you think about Malik launching a phone number for his fans to promote his upcoming album? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Gal Gadot Starrer Wonder Woman 1984 To Be Submitted At Oscars For Best Picture, Exciting Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube