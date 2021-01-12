The Clown Prince Of Crime, Joker, is one of the most iconic characters ever written and enacted in cinema. Every actor who has dared to get into him has walked out gloriously with many accolades. With that, they have added their titbits in making him theirs. Same goes with Jared Leto, who created storms of excitement as it was announced he is playing Batman’s archenemy in Justice League: Director’s Cut (read Snyder there). The recent update has a new goss to offer and it is here to excite us even more.

It is already known Zack Snyder is making all possible efforts to make his cut of the Justice League a magnum opus that stays true to the standards set in the minds of million fans. Jared Leto’s casting as Joker came in as big news, but a bit of a sceptical too. Considering only his version of the Clown Prince was not welcomed as warmly as the others were. But seems like Leto this time around is planning to make it work anyhow.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, it is being said that Jared Leto wants to take the greys of Joker a notch higher and darker. If insider Daniel Richtman is to be believed, Leto wants to make Joker more abusive and psychopathic as possible. He wants to explore the iterations from the comics that have not been touched till now. While there is no confirmation if this is true, but the chances are high as Zack Snyder has already said the movie may be rated R.

Talking about the R rating of the Justice League: Director’s Cut to EW, Zack Snyder had said, “Here’s one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that’s one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven’t heard from the MPAA, but that’s my gut.”

“There’s one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what’s going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both,” Snyder added.

What are your thoughts on Jared Leto’s Joker being more abusive and psychopath? Let us know in the comments section below.

