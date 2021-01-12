Victoria Beckham is grabbing all eyeballs lately, and it is not for her personal life, but it has got everything to do with her professional one. We all know that she was one of the most loved Spice Girls members, but what many of us do not know is why did she quit the band?

Advertisement

Well, the former Spice Girls member recently lifted the veil on her personal and professional life with a unique feature on British Vogue that was published on Monday, Jan. 11. Keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham wrote an in-depth letter to her future self, in which she candidly opened up about running a fashion business amid the coronavirus pandemic, the moment she knew it was time to walk away from her Posh Spice persona and more.

“2020 and 2021 are in the distant past, but you’ve carried the lessons of that time with you,” Victoria Beckham reflected, “I hope you are reading this on a beach, surrounded by all the people you love! Give them huge hugs for me (wait, am I the shortest in the family now?!). You’ve experienced more togetherness with your family than you ever imagined possible (all 293 days of it and counting), and it is something you’ll no doubt cherish.”

Before diving into her past as a pop star, Victoria first explained what’s it’s been like to run multiple businesses during these unprecedented times. Simply put, “Building a fashion and beauty business requires passion, tenacity, fearlessness; it’s not for the faint-hearted.”

“Building one in a pandemic was nearly impossible…,” Victoria Beckham added, “but I know you, and you will use this experience to grow and expand. The reality of being a mum, a wife, a friend, and a businesswoman creates a constantly shifting push-pull in life. But you think big, love the hustle, and you never take no for an answer.”

At the time, Victoria said “it was scary to close a chapter that defined” her. However, she’s proved time and again that she’s not afraid to get out of her comfort zone. “Always remember your mantra,” she shared, “‘Work hard and be kind.’ Do you have this embroidered on a pillow yet?”

Victoria Beckham then took a moment to discuss her time as a Spice Girl, and how Elton John played a role in her departure. “Remember years ago,” she began, “watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas. He performed ‘Tiny Dancer,’ as if it were the first time, and you realized this was like oxygen for him. It was a life-changing moment—while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion,” she confessed. “That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying.”

Must Read: Borat Star Sacha Baron Cohen Demands Donald Trump’s YouTube Ban!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube