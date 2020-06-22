Wonder Woman 1984 New Still OUT! Gal Gadot Shines Bright Like A Diamond

Last week we got the news of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 getting pushed from its original release date. Now, a beautiful still from the movie is doing the rounds, which presents a refreshing new look of Gal’s Diana Prince.

The still shows Gal Gadot’s Diana in a white gown, with her hair in a side-swept voluminous style. This surely must be a still from some social party that Diana must be attending in the film.

Check out the still here:

Apart from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Warner Bros. also pushed their superhero film, Wonder Woman 1984 from August 14 to October 2. This marks the second shift for the Patty Jenkins directorial. It was originally set to release on June 5 but was delayed until August as theatres remained shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About Tenet, Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group said, “We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’, a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theatres around the world on July 31.”

He also added, “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to Tenet‘s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theatres for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

Photo courtesy: Reddit

