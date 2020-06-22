Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker But Young, Darker & Fight Club’s Brad Pitt Is What Agents Of SHIELD Actor Is Aiming To Achieve

If you’ve seen Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, you’ll probably remember Darren Barnet’s Paxton, who is also recently seen in the seventh and finale season of Agents of SHIELD. The latest is, he wants to play next what Joaquin Phonex did in Joker but with some alterations.

Not just Joaquin Phonex ‘s Joker but the actor also wants to try something like Brad Pitt’s Fight Club. This surely sounds a lot for an actor to achieve because we all know what Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt have done to those roles.

Darren Barnet’s Paxton Hall-Yoshida got popular with Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’. He played the character of a teenage guy who happens to be popular in the school and a dream come true for all the high school students.

Darren Barnet, in a conversation with Comicbook, revealed, “You know, I would love one day to play some kind of spin-off of the Joker, a young joker, something kind of dark and mysterious. I know this isn’t a franchise per se, but if they made anything having to do with Fight Club where I could play a character similar to Tyler Durden played by Brad Pitt, that would be an absolute dream come true.”

Darren Barnet also said, “I wish as a kid, I was more into comic books because it’s such a rich history and I’m a fan of every Marvel movie. What’s really been interesting to me is how deep the universe goes. I’m talking to my friend, ‘Man, they’re going to run out of movies soon.’ And he’s like, ‘You need to understand that they’ve not even tapped the surface with Marvel.'”

Makers of Todd Phillip’s Joker are planning to come up with a sequel but there’s nothing official from the team. A follow-up to the film was been rumoured but we’re yet to hear anything solid about the same.

