Avengers: Endgame Trivia #84: When Robert Downey Jr Shifted His Furniture During Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #84: Our very own Iron Man Robert Downey Jr is surely known to live a luxurious lifestyle, but did you know he shifts his furniture from one set to another to feel the ‘sense of comfort’?

Well, yes, in this trivia we learn about one of those incidents when Robert Downey Jr moved all his furniture to Atlanta, while he was shooting for Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War.

He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Chris Evans back in 2015, and shared about the mentioned incident. He said, “Lest I be thought of as some self-involved, snarky, ‘he’s got it all’ thing: You know, you’re away from home for a long time. And so, we thought… we bring the cats and the kids and… As a matter of fact, let’s bring the house.”

Back in the day, US Weekly also supported this trivia by sourcing ita quote, “Whenever he rents a place, he has all the same furniture sent so there’s consistency from rental to rental. It comes in big semis. He does it for a sense of comfort.”

