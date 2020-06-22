Robert Downey Jr. At The Worldwide Box Office: From Iron Man To Sherlock Holmes, Here Are Top 10 Grossers Of The Star

Robert Downey Jr. made his debut in Hollywood back in 1970. He was a child when he did his first role in comedy film Pound directed by his dad Robert Downey Sr. As he grew up and became a star, he did several big films like Weird Science, Less Than Zero, Chaplin, Gothika, and many others. However, what MCU and Sherlock series did for him nothing did.

It was in 2008 when MCU gave him the Iron Man iconic character and he took it to another level with his performance and charm. What followed was three Iron Man films and 5 Avengers films including Civil War which took his stardom to another level. Playing Sherlock also helped him boost his filmography.

No wonder everyone loves him 3000 now!

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 Worldwide Box Office Grossers of Robert Downey Jr.

1) Avengers: Endgame

The highest-grossing film of Robert Downey Jr, MCU, and even Hollywood, Avengers: Endgame did a business of $2,798 million at the worldwide Box Office according to Box Office Mojo. The film records several records and didn’t leave the long-ruling record of Avatar.

Avengers: Endgame had hit the worldwide box office in April 2019 with sky-high expectations as all the MCU superheroes came together to have a final battle with Thanos and save the world.

The film also had Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch among others in lead roles.

2) Avengers: Infinity War

Before Avengers: Endgame, it was Infinity War in which all the Avengers fought Thanos and even lost the battle. The 2018 film was released with huge hype and was even loved by billions of people globally.

At the global box office, it did a business of $2,048 million and stands as Robert Downey Jr’s 2nd highest grosser.

3) The Avengers

All the Avengers including Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man came together for the first time to fight evil. The 2012 film was the first time people saw so many superheroes together in one film and it indeed hit a jackpot of $1,519 million.

4) Avengers: Age of Ultron

The 2015 Avengers film was loved by the audience for the experience it larger than life experience it provided. At the worldwide box office, the film did a business of $1,403 million.

5) Iron Man 3

3rd part of Robert Downey Jr’s famous Iron Man franchise released back in 2013. After, The Avengers the craze for Iron Man had touched new levels, and hence the film did a business of $1,215 million at the worldwide box office.

6) Captain America: Civil War

The 2016 film saw Avengers divided into two groups, one led by Robert’s Iron Man and other by Chris Evans’ Captain America. The buzz around the film was excellent and it did a business of $1,153 million.

7) Iron Man 2

2nd part of Iron Man released back in 2010. Even before the collaboration of all Avengers, the craze for Iron Man was amazing. The 3rd film of MCU did a business of $624 million at the WW box office.

8) Iron Man

Robert’s first film with MCU, Iron Man released in 2008 and was a sensation. The film did a business of $585 million globally and is currently his 8th highest grosser of All Time so far.

9) Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

2nd part of the Sherlock series did very well at the worldwide box office. The 2011 film which featured Robert Downey Jr. in the iconic character of Sherlock did a business of $544 million across the globe.

10) Sherlock Holmes

The 2009 film which was the first part of Sherlock Holmes did a worldwide business of $524 million and is the 10th highest grosser of Robert Downey Jr. so far.

Which is your favourite film of Robert Downey Jr.?

