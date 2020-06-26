WHOA! Emma Roberts Is Expecting A Baby With Boyfriend Garett Hedlund

Emma Roberts made a lot of noise when she began dating Garett Hedlund. Mostly because their relationship began a month after split with long-time boyfriend Evan Peters. The latter duo dated for almost 5 years and even got engaged. However, it was in March 2019, Emma and Evan called it quits. Following the incident, in April, she reportedly began dating Garett.

For the longest time, Emma was said to be in a casual relationship with Hedlund. The American Horror Story actress was not said to be serious. In fact, rumours were rife that it was all about hanging out and having fun with each other. But now, it seems things have finally taken a serious turn. Roberts is pregnant and her mother has confirmed the same.

Yes, you heard that right! Soon after, rumours around Emma Roberts and Garett Hedlund started doing the rounds, fans were elated. Not only did they began storming the couple’s comment section, but also congratulated momma, Kelly Cunningham. It was then when she made a big confession.

A fan when congratulated Emma Roberts’ mother, she responded, “Thank you so much! Very excited.” Another questioned if the actress was really pregnant. “Yes,” replied Kelly Cunningham.

This sounds like the best news to start the day with. Congratulations to Emma and boyfriend Garett Hedlund.

Meanwhile, earlier sources close to US Weekly had confirmed their romance. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old. They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment. They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious,” revealed their source.

Emma Roberts had been dating Evans Peters for the longest time. Fans even were sure that they were a couple made in heaven. However, things eventually fell apart. Back in 2013, Emma was even arrested after a complaint was registered against the couple being physically abusive against each other.

