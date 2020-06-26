Tenet: Oh No, Christopher Nolan & Robert Pattinson Fans Will Have To Wait Longer As Release Date Gets Postponed Again!

Looks like the pandemic has affected the release date of Christopher Nolan’s film, Tenet. Last month, an intriguing trailer of the film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others was released. The film was supposed to be out on July 17, but it was postponed to July 31. Yet again, the release date is pushed ahead.

As reported by Variety, the film will not hit the theatres on July 31 anymore, but on August 12. A Warner Bros spokesperson told the portal that the production house is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theatres, on the big screens. But it will happen when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time to release the film.

The spokesperson stated, “In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”

The decision to release Tenet on August 12 came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that movie theatres are not a part of Phase 4 reopening. If there are no cinema theatres opened in New York and Los Angeles, it will affect the collection of this big-budget sci-fi thriller.

Well, looks like all the Christopher Nolan fans will have to wait longer to watch Tenet. The excitement for the film is more because even this film deals with time but Nolan had said that it’s different from what he does. Also, the amazing casting of Robert Pattinson and John David Washington is also what the audience is looking forward to.

