When Margot Robbie Went Nude For The Wolf Of Wall Street Despite Being Suggested To Wear A Bathrobe





For those who haven’t seen Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie’s Martin Scorsese directorial The Wolf Of Wall Street, this behind-the-scene anecdote might not be as impactful as it should be. But, if you’ve watched it, you’re in for a ride.

Those who have seen the film know what happened next when Margot Robbie’s Naomi asks Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan to come up for a coffee. There was a nude scene after Jordan waits for Naomi to ‘change’.

Back when The Wolf Of Wall Street was released, Margot Robbie in a conversation published on Business Insider revealed about the nude scene. She said, “Although my manager told me, ‘If there’s ever going to be a time for nudity, this is the director you do it with.”

She adds, “I think nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful. If they’ve put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that’s disgusting. And you can always tell. But I also think it’s disgusting when someone would have got naked in real life, in the film they conveniently leave their bra on or hold up the bedsheet. Seeing someone being choreographed into being covered up irritates me just as much.”

Margot Robbie also revealed Martin Scorsese had asked her to do that scene in a bathrobe but she went clothless for it. She concludes, “The whole point of Naomi is that her body is her only form of currency in this world. So when Marty was trying to help me out and said in the scene where she seduces Jordan perhaps I could have a robe on, I said she wouldn’t. She has to be naked. She’s laying her cards on the table.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!