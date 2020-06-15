Oscars 2021: The world has come standstill following the global pandemic. Various sectors, including Entertainment, has been put on halt. The shooting of films and TV series along with productional works has been put on hold. Following this the big question related to Academy Awards arises that whether or not it will take place on the originally scheduled date.

Reportedly, Oscars 2021 actually has faced the heat of the ongoing pandemic.

As per a report from hollywoodreporter.com, the academy awards for 2021 which has been scheduled for 28th February, is likely to be delayed and the eligibility window has been extended beyond December 31, 2020.

As per the same report, the Academy’s 54 governors are likely to delay the ceremony’s date by as many as eight weeks than the originally scheduled date.

However, a confirmation from the Academy officials is yet to be made on whether or not there will be a delay, and if there is then by how many weeks.

For those unversed, Academy awards have been delayed three times in the past, in 1938 due to LA flooding, in 1968 following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and in 1981 after the attempted assassination of then US President Ronald Reagan.

Academy Awards are one of the most popular and viewed shows globally. Given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the awards are international recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements, as assessed by the Academy’s voting membership.

