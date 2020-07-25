WHAT! Star Wars Actor Ray Park Shares Video Of Getting A Bl*w Job; Was It A HUGE Mishap?

Star Wars and X-Men actor Ray Park is in the news, but unfortunately, not for a very good reason. Reportedly, a video of the actor receiving a bl*w job had been posted on his Instagram account, and it’s being speculated that the woman in the video is his wife. The video which only had three dots in the caption has now been removed from the social media platform.

However, soon after the users on the internet started reacting to the news. One person wrote, “Log in to twitter and the first thing I see everyone talking about is some dude called Ray and his bl*w job w*f.” Another stated, “So Ray Park posted the video of him getting a bl*wjob from his wife and he posted it willingly without his wife’s consent? She called him nasty and asked for it to be taken down.”

However, a certain section has also been speculating that the Star Wars actor’s Instagram account could have been hacked. “Someone needs to let Ray Park know his account has been hacked, because that was a surprise,” one user wrote.

Someone needs to let Ray Park know his account has been hacked, because that was a surprise. — Cember Wamsley (@CW_Writes) July 25, 2020

Another user also supported the former’s claim on Ray Park. A user wrote, “Yooo, I really hope Ray Park got HACKED on IG cause if not…oh damn!”

Yooo, I really hope Ray Park got HACKED on IG cause if not…oh damn! 🍆 — iCAN'TBREATHE (@iDarkBlaze) July 25, 2020

However, one user posted a screenshot of a conversation with Park’s wife Lisa stating that the 45-year-old actor’s account wasn’t hacked. He wrote, “Yep, Ray Park’s wife said he wasn’t hacked and that Ray actually posted that…”

Yep, Ray Park's wife said he wasn't hacked and that Ray actually posted that… pic.twitter.com/1YcWbp1Pq9 — Dr. Sizzle (@Drr_Sizzle) July 25, 2020

In the meanwhile, amidst this Twitter brouhaha, Ray Park is yet to respond to these reports.

