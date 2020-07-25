Johnny Depp Termed Amber Heard’s S*xual Roles As ‘Wh*re Parts’; Wanted To See Her ‘Barefoot & Pregnant’ At Home

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently battling in the court over the libel trial. The suit was filed against the British tabloid, The Sun. NGN group along with editor Dan Wootton were sued after they called the Fantastic Beasts actor a ‘wife-beater’ in one of their articles.

The case majorly depends on Amber as far as The Sun’s side goes. The Aquaman actress took the witness box over the past week. Along with her, sister Whitney Henrique, her friend Kristina Sexton were amongst others who provided witness.

In the latest court proceeding, Kristina Sexton took over the witness box. For the unversed, she is a friend and then an acting coach to Amber Heard. Kristina supported her friend and mentioned how she knew about violence from Johnny Depp’s end. But what has left most baffled is when she spoke about the actor’s take on Heard’s career.

Kristina Sexton in the court said that she has not seen Johnny Depp “hit, kick or throw anything” at Amber Heard. However, she was aware of the “volatility” in their relationship. Furthermore, Kristina shared that she had “overheard some serious fights.”

The acting coach shared that Amber Heard had shared some serious details with her. Sexton mentioned that Amber told her Depp wanted her “barefoot and pregnant – and at home.” Furthermore, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor did not want his ex-wife to audition for any role “that was overtly s*xual”, as he called it “wh*re parts.”

According to Kristen Sexton, Amber Heard became a ‘serious wreck’ at auditions as she feared Johnny Depp’s reaction.

During an audition in 2016, Amber kept reapplying makeup during an audition. “It made me think that she was covering up a black eye or some sort of bruise – and I asked her directly: ‘Did he hit you?’”, shared Sexton.

