Brie Larson AKA Captain Marvel Wants To Be A Part Of Metroid Movie & It’s The Collab Of Our Dreams!

Brie Larson had given some memorable performances in her career but is profoundly known for her Captain Marvel’s act. After receiving praises for her superhero act, the actress recently expressed her desire to portray a fictional game character from Metroid.

Yes, you read that right! Larson wants to be part of the movie based on Metroid, a science fiction game. She even revealed about the character she wants to play and narrated her Halloween memories related to it. The way she expressed her desire, it seems like the creator, Nintendo, might surely give a thought of making a movie.

On Animal Talking with Gary Whitta, the producer Adam Nickerson said to Brie Larson that people want to see her in Metroid as bounty hunter Samus Aran. In a reply, she said, “I would love that so much. So, I was Samus for Halloween two years ago… It was literally a $20 costume I bought off of Amazon, it was like nothing. I was so excited about it, and so I posted a picture of it on Instagram of me and the costume and it turned into this thing of people being like “woah!” She was always my character that I played in Super Smash Bros. and I just loved her.”

“So that whole thing started and I’ve definitely not put a squash to that story and I definitely want to make that movie, I definitely want to participate in that. So, Nintendo, once again, I would love to do it!,” the Captain Marvel actress added.

Brie Larson continued, “I have a pitch for a Metroid movie. They’ll never let me. It’s too crazy. It legitimately would be her (Samus) alone. It would be a little bit of her talking to herself. As soon as they introduce other talking characters in those games, to me it loses everything. You put her alone and it’s almost got more to do with the silence of a movie like Drive. Like the quietness. and having it be like a real, intense mood piece, but mixed with sci-fi.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!