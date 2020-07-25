Two years ago, singer Demi Lovato suffered from a near-fatal drug overdose on 24th July 2018. Now, two years later, she shared a series of notes that she wrote for herself and everyone else, talking about her journey.

The four picture post starts with a black and white picture of Demi.

Once you swipe, the notes start. The first note reads, “Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the [doctors] at Cedars-Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams.”

“Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life,” she wrote, talking about her now-fiancé, Max Ehrich. “I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and everyone.”

Lovato further said that she “never thought this feeling was possible.”

She continues, “And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security.”

She also talked about how self-love is important for her, “Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word ‘me’ [tattooed on it] to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself,” she added. “You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first.”

She ended the sweet, hopeful note with “Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all.”

Coming back to the first picture which shows Demi with closed eyes, the caption reads, “@maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me. Love you honey…”

Ehrich commented on the post, “I couldn’t not video this moment. You are the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel. I cannot imagine my world without you in it, and I’m grateful beyond words that God kept you here. I love you so much and can’t wait for our future.”

Lovato replied, “I couldn’t be more in love with you… it’s not possible. But I’ll say the same thing in 10 minutes… I love you infinitely.”

See the whole post for yourself:

