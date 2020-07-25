Billie Eilish rose to unprecedented fame with her track ‘Ocean Eyes’ in 2015. There’s been no looking back for her ever since. With tracks like Bad Guy, Everything I Wanted and No Time To Die – her fan base has only turned in millions or maybe more. There’s the latest update regarding the American singer and it will only leave you elated.

For the unversed, Billie is a proud recipient of 5 Grammy Awards, 2 AMAs, and 2 Guinness amongst other accolades. One can only imagine the level of achievements she has gained at the age of just 18. In fact, she has been the youngest artist to record theme song for a James Bond movie.

Amidst it all, Billie Eilish took to her Instagram to share some exciting news with fans. She could be seen wearing a grey hoodie and paired it up with matching track pants. She completed her look with a pair of Air Jordan 1 OG Dior high-tops.

Billie hid her face with a face mask amid the on-going pandemic. She posed away from the camera and one could witness a beautiful sunset in the background. Eilish is coming up with her new track ‘My Future.’ This will be her first song after a gap of almost 5 months. Her last was James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’ back in February.

“Billie Eilish – “my future” Out next Thursday,” she captioned the post

Check out the announcement below:

As soon as the singer made the big news, fans couldn’t keep calm. They stormed the comments section with excitement.

“omg it’s gonna be a banger,” wrote a fan.

“billie please collab with taylor and write an album together,” another pleaded.

Another wrote, “You can keep it… on repeat”

