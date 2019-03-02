Veteran Actress Meryl Streep Becomes A Grandmother!

Veteran actress Meryl Streep, 69, became a grandmother for the first time after her eldest daughter Mamie Gummer gave birth to a son, said a representative.

Mamie (35), who is also an actress, and her fiance-producer Mehar Sethi (36) recently welcomed the child, reports usmagazine.com.

Other details have not been disclosed yet.

Mamie and Sethi got engaged in August last year. Mamie married actor Benjamin Walker in 2011. However, they split in 2013 after just two years of marriage.

Apart from Mamie, Streep also shares three other children — Henry, Grace and Louisa, with husband Don Gummer.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!