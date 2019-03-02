Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood Gets A Release Date!

Action star Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo: Last Blood“, the fifth instalment of the “Rambo” franchise, will hit the theatres on September 20.

It will release 37 years after the series started with “First Blood”, reports variety.com.

The story centres on Stallone’s John Rambo crossing into Mexico and taking on a violent cartel when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped.

“Rambo: Last Blood” also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Yvette Monreal.

Adrian Goldberg is directing from a screenplay by Stallone and Matthew Cirulnick.

Stallone, who was 36 when the first film premiered, will be 73 at the release “Last Blood“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!