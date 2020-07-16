Australian Singer-Songwriter Troye Sivan garnered an overwhelming response for ‘Take Yourself Home’, which released in April this year. The song was his first single from his upcoming fifth EP (extended play record) which has been named In A Dream. The singer yesterday released a brand new track titled Easy, which happens to be the second song from his fifth EP.

Oscar Görres aka OzGo has produced and co-wrote the soothing track with Troye Sivan. The duo also had collaborated for Take Yourself Home.

Troye Sivan’s soothing track Easy has been gathering positive feedback from music lovers. The new song comes after a series of teasers the Aussie singer posted on his Instagram, including a series of video clips of himself singing along with the song.

Post-release of Easy, Troye Sivan also announced the release date of his next single from his EP ‘In A Dream’, as he wrote on Instagram, ” EASY is out everywhere ❤️ Link in stories. Music video comin in 24 hours. New EP coming aug 21. My blood and guts is in this song bye bye Lots of love 👁👄👁”

Also, a few hours back overwhelmed with all positive feedbacks for Easy, Troye Sivan thanked his listeners and announced that the video version of the song will be released later today. ” This hoooouse is on fire, woo! Ty ty for the insane love on EASY. Video coming in 9ish hours”

Troye Sivan’s EP In A Dream explores an emotional roller-coaster period of his life when his feelings and thoughts were extremely fresh shockingly on 7 songs.

