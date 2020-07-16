Keanu Reeves To Return With ‘Constantine’ Sequel? Director Francis Lawrence Clarifies

Constantine director, Francis Lawrence, said that there can be a sequel to his 2005 hit release! And there are chances that Keanu Reeves will be a part of it as well!

Now, the world loves Keanu Reeves; the actor and the man. The John Wick actor is famous for his big heart and sweet nature. Everyone awaits his movies with excitement. So this news is pretty exciting for all his fans.

Director Francis Lawrence is more than willing to continue the tale. Talking to Slash Film, he talked about his early plans for the sequel, “I think we all wanted to do it. It was successful enough. We wanted to make a responsible, more R-rated movie. By responsible, I mean we’d make a movie that wouldn’t cost quite as much as the original, which we thought was going to be PG-13. We worked on the sequel for a while. It was tricky to come up with where to take it. What I really liked about the first one was it was a really personal story, so I thought it’d be a mistake to get caught up in the supernatural gobblygook. The idea of a personal story was really interesting, and that was the hard thing to come across.”

He continued, “We have been talking about it recently. It’s always stuck with all of us because we all love the movie, and especially realizing there’s a real cult following for this movie, it’d be fun to make. Keanu, Akiva, and I have actually talked about it.”

But Lawrence also says that Keanu Reeves’s return to the film, which may be set in the current DC universe, is still undecided, “Unfortunately, I don’t even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes. You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don’t have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer. We all investigated it, but I think it’s kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, “Uh, no, we got other plans.” We’ll see what happens.”

