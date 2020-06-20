Travis Scott Buys A Dreamy Mansion In Los Angeles For THIS Whopping Amount!

American rapper and the ex of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott left his fans in a state of wow as he bought a mansion in Los Angeles worth $23.5 million i.e Rs 179 crores approx. Reportedly the house is located in Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif in an area of 16,700 square feet and has 7 bedrooms plus 11 bathrooms. It’s a very premium location and Travis will have neighbors like Jennifer Aniston, LeBron James, and Petra Ecclestone.

As per Variety.com, Travis Scott has bought a hilltop house for himself and it has a panoramic view of the entire city. Isn’t it amazing? But that’s not the most amazing part. It is that the house was earlier listed for $42 million but Travis bought it at a major off. Interestingly, the architecture of the mansion is not like a typical lego-like box. It’s wrapped in smoothly curvaceous sheet metal that was meant to evoke the lines of “a modern yacht,” per listing materials.

The three-floor mansion that Travis Scott has purchased has some really fascinating features like a 12-foot “green wall” that acts as a natural air purifier, a floor-to-ceiling walnut sculpture designed by master Japanese carpenter Toshi Kawabata. While the lower level of the mansion has everything you need for entertainment like a gym, sauna, a 15-seat theater, a substantial wet bar area with a glass-enclosed, temperature-controlled wine closet that reportedly holds up to 650 bottles along with an outdoor swimming pool equipped with a designer-done ping-pong table, the upper floor has two junior master suites. Reportedly, one of them will be claimed by none other than his and Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster. Additionally, it has a suite with dual closets, a spa-style bath and a balcony with a brilliant view of complete Los Angeles.

But that’s not all! The newest Travis Scott abode also has an outdoor kitchen, poolside cabana, alfresco dining decks, and a 75-foot infinity pool.

Earlier Travis Scott had wowed his fans by breaking all previous records of Fortnite. According to the developer, Epic Games, the virtual performance of Travis during lockdown attracted 12.3 million concurrent players on the platform.

