DC Trivia #31: It was 2001 when a live-action film on Aquaman, which eventually starred Game Of Thrones’ Khal Drogo Jason Momoa, was talked about first. It was supposed to star Kiefer Sutherland and Monica Potter but then things happened and it went on hold.

In 2004, there came the news that the movie is back on track. Warner Bros didn’t lose their hopes of releasing it. It never happened and it was not until 2009 when Leonardo DiCaprio decided to back the film.

In 2009, a news break by The Hollywood Reporter mentioned, “The studio is taking pitches on sci-fi hero Adam Strange and the underwater-breathing hero ‘Aquaman’, to be produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and his Appian Way shingle.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros has set a December 16, 2022 release date for Aquaman 2. Disney has already scheduled an untitled live-action movie for the same slot.

The studio took the first step toward Aquaman 2 earlier this month by bringing back David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write the script. Aquaman 2 will be produced by Aquaman director James Wan and Peter Safran.

Aquaman garnered $330 million in North America and $805 million internationally, led by nearly $300 million in China. It is currently the 20th highest worldwide grosser of all time.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!