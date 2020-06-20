Avengers: Endgame actress, Gwyneth Paltrow is always making headlines and lately because of her home-brand Goop has launched a new candle called ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’ after the success of ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’. The Iron Man actress is totally killing at naming the products, isn’t it?

In a recent conversation with gastroenterologist Dr. S. Radi Shamsi, Gwyneth Paltrow asked anything and everything about Poop and discussed in detail.

Asking about the colour change of the poop, Gwyneth Paltrow asked, “What can affect the colour of poop?” to which Dr. Shamsi answered, “The most famous is red beets. Often, people think that they have blood in their stool, and then they’ll come in, and we’ll test their stool and find out that there’s no blood.”

Giving some advice, Dr. Shamsi added, “Seaweed is a surprising new thing—people are eating a ton of seaweed snacks, which can cause fluorescent-green poop.”

In the same conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow he also warned that if the poop is smelly and tarry, you should see a doctor and said, “ “If you have pain in the upper right side of your abdomen, like a gallstone attack, and have pale, white, or manila-envelope-colored stool, this could mean that your bile ducts are plugged, and you should see a doctor. Grey stool is an indicator of a pancreatic issue. If your urine is dark and your stool is light, this could mean a pancreatic issue or a bile duct issue.”

He further continued, “Red stool can be indicative of hemorrhoid, fissure, or deeper diseases in the gastrointestinal area, such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, polyps in the colon, or cancers. Red stool needs to be investigated with a colonoscopy.”

That’s one very detailed and important discussion on poop, we must say. People often shy out on talking about such things but this is really gonna help. And we wonder, how Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is going to react to this discussion of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Pots! Haha!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!