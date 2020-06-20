WHOA! Did Matt Damon Just CONFESS To Sleeping With Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife For 3 Months?

In the 18th June episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host announced that he would be taking a break from hosting the show for this summer. The famous talk show host said that after hosting for almost 2 decades and 3,130 episodes, he needed to spend more time with his family. Kimmel was, however, quick to add that he and his family were in absolutely good health but he still wished to spend more time with his family. It was at this point and time in the video where his nemesis, Matt Damon snuck up in a bathrobe, a mask and what looked like a glass of red wine in his hand!

A surprised Jimmy Kimmel asks Matt Damon what is he doing here, to which the prolific actor says that he has been in Kimmel’s bedroom for the last 3 months! The fun banter did not end there as moments later, we spotted Kimmel’s wife Sarah Silverman sneak out of the same bedroom! A rather flabbergasted Kimmel asks Matt Damon what his wife was doing in the same bedroom that he came out of and Damon answered in a cool way, “Why do you think she’s in the room?”

Well before any of you get your horses running, let us tell you this was all a joke. It all began when Matt Damon was the long-standing butt of Jimmy Kimmel’s joke as the host would often end his episodes saying, “Our apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time.” However, this gig turned into a full-fledged joke when Sarah Silverman (Kimmel’s then GF) got the actual Matt Damon involved in a hilarious viral video “I’m F***ing Matt Damon.”

Well, one can really say that the latest video has bought life to a full circle for Jimmy Kimmel. Meanwhile, Kimmel also said that in his absence the show would be hosted by “cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in as guest hosts.”

Meanwhile, we wonder what Matt Damon was really doing in Jimmy Kimmel’s home given the fact that he was allegedly stranded in a remote town in Ireland. Do let us know your thoughts on the same and check out Kimmel’s announcement here:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!