THIS Black Panther Actor To Play DC Universe’s Black Batman?

Just like Marvel, DC is also planning to be more representative with their films. Warner Bros is planning to come up with Black Batman film and for the same, they might have found the perfect actor. What’s amusing is this actor plays a vital role in Marvel’s Black Panther.

As reported by WeGotThisCovered, Warner Bros and DC have teamed up for a new Batman film that will project its diversity. The dynamic duo wants to cast a black actor to play the Dark Knight in an Elseworlds-style movie that’s set outside of DC Extended Universe continuity. For the same, they want actor Daniel Kaluuya to play the Dark Knight.

In Black Panther, Daniel Kaluuya played the role of W’Kabi. He used to protect the borders of Wakanda in the film. Considering DC and Marvel are always competed against each other due to their superhero genres, we wonder how this project will pan out.

If everything falls in place, Daniel will be the first black Batman of the DC universe. So it would be interesting to see him playing the Caped Crusader on the big screen.

Meanwhile, last year, Marvel announced the sequel to Black Panther in its Phase 4 project. However, due to the lockdown, a lot of MCU projects are stalled currently. On the other hand, DC has Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 released on August 12, 2020, this year. In their slate, they also have The Suicide Squad 2 which will be helmed by James Gunn.

Do you want to see Daniel portraying black Batman in the DC universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

