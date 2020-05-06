Space Force Trailer OUT! Steve Carell’s Mark Picks Something Straight Out Of How I Met Your Mother & We’re Already ROFLing

Space Force Trailer OUT! Steve Carell or many here would know him as our very own Michael from The Office, is back yet again with the same makers for Space Force. Over the years, The Office has gained popularity as a cult workplace comedy and many claim it as the best we’ve.

Space Force is in a similar zone and it revolves around the sixth branch of the armed services known as Space Force. Several sources note that the idea for the project was sparked by Donald Trump’s June order to establish a space force as the sixth military branch.

The trailer introduces Mark (Steve Carell) as the newly honoured four-star general who has been allotted to lead the Space Force. Mark takes this a joke at first but things get serious and he realises that he’s stuck with this assignment.

Check out the trailer below:



There’s a scene in the trailer in which we see Steve Carell’s Mark singing The Beach Boys’ Kokomo. Now, if you guys remember, it’s the same song Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney sings during the hilarious telepathic conversation scene with Josh Radnor’s Ted in How I Met Your Mother.

FRIENDS‘ Phoebe Lisa Kudrow will recur in the series as Maggie Naird, the wife of Carell’s Gen. Mark R. Naird. She is a Washington Air Force wife who has sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s career for two decades.

Here’s the official premise of the show:

“A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star Gen. Mark. R. Naird is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force. Sceptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colourful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.”

As per the reports, Steve Carell is bagging $1 Million per episode which includes his fees as the actor, co-creator and executive producer. If we go by the reports, this is a new record beating the previous one held by the cast members of The Big Bang Theory.

