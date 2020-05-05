Elon Musk began making headlines ever since his intimate pictures with Johnny Depp’s estranged wife Amber Heard surfaced online. Well, the Tesla founder is back in headlines yet again but this time for his first child with Mama Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher.

Elon Musk and Mama Grimes welcomed their baby boy today and Musk took to his Twiter handle to share updates on the health of his son and GF. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tesla chief first wrote, “A few hours away,” when a fan asked for an update on his baby.

A few hours away! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2020

Elon Musk later tweeted, “Mom & baby all good.” While this baby is the Canadian singer Grimes’ first child, the entrepreneur is already a father to 5 other children. It was earlier in January this year when Grimes took to her social media handle to announce her pregnancy by flaunting her baby bump.

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk has also revealed his baby’s name. Check out the tweet’s here:

We really need to see picture of the baby !! Please do share. — Tesla in the Gong (@TeslaGong) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Mama Grimes had taken to her official Instagram handle to request fans to give her and her firstborn some privacy. Elon Musk’s GF posted on her Insta, “As I’ve mentioned many times in the past @WarNymph is a digital avatar that I’ve been working on for over a year. It is not a social media account for my unborn child. Plz don’t try to create controversy about my baby, whose privacy I plan on protecting.”

Elon Musk has been dating Grimes since 2018 and the couple first made headlines surprising everyone when they appeared together at the MET Gala of 2018.

