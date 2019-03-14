The Music Man Revival: Post 16 Years, Hugh Jackman Is All Set To Make A Comeback To Broadway!

Actor Hugh Jackman will return to Broadway in an upcoming revival of Meredith Willsons’ The Music Man.

It marks Jackman’s first musical role in more than a decade. His last one, The Boy From Oz, resulted in a Tony Award for best actor.

Jackman will play con man Harold Hill, a role made famous on screen and stage by the late Robert Preston. The show follows Hill’s latest scheme, one that finds him posing as the head of boys’ marching band. Scott Rudin will produce the revival, reports variety.com.

On Twitter, Jackman said The Music Man will come to Broadway on October 22, 2020.

