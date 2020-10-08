



Zoë Kravitz has been creating a lot of noise lately. First of all, the actress was shooting for her part in Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman. She plays the role of Catwoman and is unbeatable at her work. But what’s also grabbing attention is her raw self.

The on-screen Catwoman was recently seen going nude on her social media handles. The motive was to grab attention in order to urge fans to cast their votes amid elections. She also inspired a couple of Hollywood beauties like Jenna Dewan, Lisa Rinna amongst others to do the same.

Now, Zoë Kravitz in her latest outing was spotted braless. The actress finished shooting her part as the Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman yesterday. Post that, she was seen strolling with a friend in NYC.

Zoë Kravitz was seen in a blue tank top. The actress went braless and fans loved her carefree self. She paired it up with black trousers and black shoes. A multi-coloured beaded necklace, black shades and a finger ring completed her casual look. She carried beige colour handbag alongside.

The Big Little Lies star enjoyed a shopping spree with a number of handbags that were spotted in her hands. Zoë was seen chatting with her friends as she was papped across the city.

However, one thing that fans were quick to notice was that The Batman actress was not wearing a mask. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, stringent rules have been imposed all across the world for citizens to take necessary precautions to avoid contracting the virus. Even NYC has a fine of $1000 for those found to be violating the rules.

Along with Zoë Kravitz, her friend too was seen violating the rule.

Check out the paparazzi pictures below:

Meanwhile, the actress has been spreading awareness regarding the elections actively via her social media handles. Zoë made a lot of noise when she recently posed nude in one of her Insta posts.

“swipe 4 a surprise … here’s yo #cheatsheet FL! click the link in my bio, register to #vote and share with all your Dope FLORIDA FRIENDS! #votehimout #Horny4ThaPolls @generatorcollective,” she captioned the post.

