Taylor Hanson & Wife Natalie Expecting Their 7th Baby In December; Fans Shower Good Wishes!

Here is good news for Taylor Hanson and his wife Natalie’s fans. The couple is all set to welcome their seventh child together in December. The couple already shares Jordan, 17, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 11, Wilhelmina, 7 and the sixth one, Claude, 2. As soon as the couple made the announcement on social media, friends and fans started congratulating them. Read the article to know more.

On Tuesday, the MMMBop singer, 37, took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture of himself with wife Natalie strolling hand in hand and smiles on the face.

In the caption of his post, Taylor Hanson wrote, “The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020.” Have a look at his post here.

Taylor Hanson’s wife Natalie posted a similar picture captioning, “biggest little surprise in a long time. baby number seven coming this December🙏🏼❤️😊” Have a look at her post here.

As soon as Taylor Hanson and Natalie announced the good news, fans started flooding the comment box with their wishes. One user wrote, “Let’s go!! Yay baby number 7! I speak from experience the 7th kid is the best!”

Another joked “Congrats!! And lol, more babies are never unexpected from you two.” Third commented, “this is the best news and mama, you are GLOWING! Congratulations!”

Fun fact: Taylor, who formed Hanson alongside brothers Zach and Isaac, is also one of seven.

Well, Koimoi congratulates Taylor Hanson and Natalie and prays for safe delivery. You can wish the couple in the comments box and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

