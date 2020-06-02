Sylvester Stallone VS Richard Gere: When They Involved In A FIGHT To Win Princess Diana – CELEBRITY RIVALS #14

Princess Diana, a member of the British royal family, made heads turn during her time. Mother of Prince Harry, she was charismatic and loved by people across the globe. So, it wasn’t really a big deal when Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere fell for her. But the huge deal was them locking horns amid a public gathering!

Yes, you read it right! It all happened during a party organized by singer Elton John. Princess Diana was separated from Prince Charles and both Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere had their eyes on her. So when the beauty was gelling up with Gere at the bash, it fumed the Rambo actor.

All of it has been revealed by Elton John himself in his memoir titled ‘Me.’ Held in Londo, the party was organized for former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg. Recalling the entire mess, the ‘I’m Still Standing’ singer recalled, “Straight away, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very taken with each other.”

John further continued, “As the rest of us chatted, I couldn’t help notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kind of looks he kept shooting them, Diana and Richard Gere’s newly blossoming friendship was not going down well with Sylvester Stallone at all. I think he may have turned up to the party with the express intention of picking Diana up, only to find his plans for the evening ruined.”

While the entire invitees were enjoying the dinner, people noticed that both Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone were absent. That is when Elton John’s husband David Furnish noticed that the rivals were “squaring up to each other, apparently about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fist-fight.”

“After dinner, Diana and Richard Gere resumed their position together in front of the fire, and Sylvester stormed off home” adding that the actor yelled he wouldn’t have ever come had he known “Prince f–n’ Charming was gonna be here.’”

Well, amid Anonymous group letting out revelations regarding Princess Diana's death, we hope this was worth a read.

