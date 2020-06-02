Amber Heard’s Complications At PEAK In Johnny Depp Legal Row!

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp married in 2015 but parted ways in just 2 years. Their relationship was embroiled in an ugly public affair. The Aquaman actress accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and physical assault. And that began their never-ending legal battle. However, things don’t look so good for Amber now.

For the unversed, it all began with Amber Heard accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence. Things took a nasty turn when audio of the Aquaman actress surfaced online. It witnessed her confess to being abusive too. Now, things have complicated further as Heard’s makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis has refused to give live testimony.

It was all in regard to the Johnny Depp libel suit. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor had filed a defamation suit against leading daily, The Sun after they termed him a ‘wife-beater’ in one of their articles. Mélanie Inglessis earlier had supported Amber Heard and supported her charges against the bruises from that infamous 2015 night. Now, what exactly happened there?

Amber Heard in the court alleged that she had bruises on her face and several injuries post-fight with Johnny Depp. It was the night before her appearance at The Late Late Show With James Corden. Owing to the same, Mélanie Inglessis was supposed to testify after pressure from New Group (The Sun’s case against Depp). However, the makeup artist has been receiving death threats and has now denied a live testimony.

Inglessis’ attorney Anya Goldstein shared the same as “This case, and the related U.S. case, are high-profile matters involving international celebrities and are receiving intense media scrutiny. Ms. Inglessis genuinely fears for her safety as it is. If she is forced to testify for NGN, and, by extension, for its controversial tabloid, The Sun, the threats and harassment she faces will undoubtedly escalate.”

Amber Heard now has another barrier against her win in the legal battle against Johnny Depp.

