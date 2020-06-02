Breaking Bad Trivia #2: THIS Avengers: Endgame Actor Wanted To Do Cameo In The Show But Makers Refused!

It has been 7 years since the crazy and thrilling journey of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman ended. Starring Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad is one of the best shows of this century. We are not saying it, it’s the people and the ratings the show received tells us.

What made this crime drama which also had meth play the main character was its twisted and suspenseful way of storytelling. To top it up, there were relatable characters and spectacular performances. Not just common people, but a lot of celebs were also a huge fan of this Vince Gilligan’s series. While the show had some great actors play important roles, one Hollywood actor really wanted to do a cameo in BB. Wondering who? Read on.

In our Breaking Bad trivia #2 today, we will tell you how one MCU actor wanted to have a small appearance but he was refused. Well, it’s none other than our very own Nick Fury. Played by Samuel L Jackson, the team of The Avengers in 2012 was shooting at a studio in the Albuquerque near BB’s set. Jackson dropped on the sets of Bryan’s show and told the makers he wants to appear as Nicky Fury, even if it’s just for a few seconds. About the same, he told The Playlist, “I just wanted to order a three-piece and really freak people out. Then people would be going, ‘Wow, was that him?”

However, as the Avengers: Endgame actor wanted to appear as his character Fury, the producers denied his request. We wonder what a crazy episode of Breaking Bad that would have been if Samuel had actually made an appearance.

Well, that’s our trivia for today. Tell us in the comments which is your most favourite BB episode?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!