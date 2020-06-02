Ellen DeGeneres On George Floyd's Death: "I'm So Sad And So Angry..."

People all over the world are enraged with the murder of George Floyd. A lot of Hollywood celebs demanded justice George and his family. Now, Ellen DeGeneres has also lent her voice for the Black Lives Matter campaign and fight against racism.

A few hours ago, Ellen DeGeneres shared a video on her Instagram place in which she talked about police brutality after George Floyd’s death. She said that she’s angry how people who are protesting in Minneapolis, Minnesota are being arrested. “I have been posting my thoughts and my stance on this but I haven’t spoken directly because I don’t know what to say,” said Ellen.

DeGeneres added, “I am so sad and I am so angry. I know I’m not going to say the right thing. I know that there are going to be a lot of people who are going to be in disagreement with what I say, but I have a platform and I have a voice. I have always stood for equality. I have always wanted to be the voice for people who felt like they didn’t have a voice because I know what that feels like. Maybe you don’t agree with how it’s coming out, but you have to understand it. Then we can heal it.”

Talking further about the death of George Floyd and how people protesting are being arrested, Ellen added, “People have gotten away with murder and that’s what’s happening. We’ve got to see fairness and justice for all, because right now this is not a fair world.”

She captioned the video, “#BlackLivesMatter

Sign a petition. Make a donation. Get informed. Make a phone call. Do it all from the link in my bio.”

Watch the video below:

Just like Ellen, a lot of celebs have voiced their opinion and demanded justice for George Floyd. Celebs like Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Taylor Swift, Chris Evans, Billie Eilish and many others have been vocal about #BlackLivesMatter and fight against racism.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!