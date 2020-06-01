BlackLivesMatter: Singer Ariana Grande Extends Her Solidarity By Joining Thousands Of Protesters Backing Justice For George Floyd

The trend of #BlackLivesMatter has taken the internet by storm across the globe. It was on 25th May when the killing of an unarmed man named George Floyd in Minneapolis by ex-police officer Derek Chauvin out sparked rage among people in the US. Thousands of US citizens took on streets to protest with signboards that read ‘Black Lives Matter. This past weekend various Hollywood celebrities including music sensation Ariana Grande joined the protests.

Ariana Grande who is quite active on Twitter with over a whopping 74.2 Million followers shared a video of peaceful protest with that took place at #Beverly Hills and West Holywood with #BlackLivesMatter.

Ariana Grande’s tweet read, “hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please.”

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

It didn’t take much time for Ariana Grande’s picture from #BlackLivesMatter protest to go viral on social media. As fans of No Tears Left To Cry trended her pictures on Twitter. The singer can be seen face mask amid global pandemic dressed in black and yellow shirt with a signboard that read, Black Lives Matter.

Omg she's really cute I wanna kiss and hug her so so much#BlackLivesMatter #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/BoOJBHuOKG — ned (@neddllak) May 31, 2020

adding to the list of celebrities that marched and protested today.. @ArianaGrande shared these pics on her IG story #arianagrande #BlackLivesMatter #Justice ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/Cw7Q7wmPFe — ॐ (@shelseaaagoheen) May 31, 2020

I am so proud to call her my biggest inspiration, my role model and an angel from heaven! @ArianaGrande we‘re all so proud of YOU! #ArianaGrande #BlackLivesMatter

✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/WjchcdDFQO — edina (@uwubeb1) May 31, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!