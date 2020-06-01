Brad Pitt Cheering For Jennifer Aniston With The Cast Of FRIENDS Is The BEST Thing You’ll See On The Internet Today

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are one of the most popular couples of the 2000s. The two started dating around 1998 when the Murder Mystery actress was a part of FRIENDS and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was still trying to make a mark for himself in Hollywood.

There’s a new video of Brad Pitt cheering for Jennifer Aniston from Golden Globes 2003 is going viral on the internet. The Bruce Almighty actress gets nominated for Best Actress TV Series Musical or Comedy and her reaction was totally surprising. It seems like the Friends actress wasn’t expecting it at all!

But nonetheless, Jennifer Aniston won the award and started thanking her co-stars Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc and they just can’t stop applauding the Murder Mystery actress. Among the star cast, there’s also Brad Pitt sitting with the clan and the two were happily married to each other.

Actor Brad Pitt is all smiles for wife, Jennifer Aniston and blushing continuously. Take a look at the video here:

If this isn’t couple goals, what is?

The couple got divorced in 2005 and since then the two have been just hi-hello friends. But earlier this year, the two met at Golden Globes again and hugged each other and since then the reports of them romancing one another are going viral on social media.

They are reportedly planning to adopt twins together. Isn’t that beautiful? Although there is nothing official to it but let’s wait and hope for the best!

