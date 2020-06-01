BlackLivesMatter: Marvel, Netflix, The Academy & Others Back The Movement, Take Stand Against Racism

George Floyd’s killing has brought the debate around racism under the spotlight yet again. The trend #BlackLivesMatter is all over social media. Lending their support to the protest against racism, and standing behind their employees of colour are various giants including Marvel Studios, Warner Bros, Paramount, Viacom CBS and many others.

Protest for justice has been on in several parts of the US for almost a week now. While many celebs have already participated physically or virtually, it is now the media giants that have come ahead to clear their stand.

Talking about the sad incident that took place and racism that still is a part of the society, streaming giant Netflix on their official Twitter handle wrote, “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

Meanwhile, #BlackLiveMatter has been trending on social media since the past few days. Many media giants including HBO have changed their handles to the trending tag. Condemning racism YouTube has also issued a statement. According to it, they have pledged $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice.

Marvel Studios, who have already set an example for inclusivity with Black Panther also cleared their stand. The tweet explained that the studio is against racism and it stands with its employees and the entire Black community.

Others who reacted were HBO, Warner Bros, Hulu, The Academy (Oscars), Amazon Studios, Disney and more. Below are all the tweets compiled.

We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice. — YouTube (@YouTube) May 30, 2020

“Somebody has to stand when others are sitting. Somebody has to speak when others are quiet.” – Bryan Stevenson We stand with our Black colleagues, talent, storytellers and fans – and all affected by senseless violence. Your voices matter, your messages matter. #BlackLivesMatter — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) May 31, 2020

To be silent is to be complicit.

Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up. — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020

