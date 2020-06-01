Wondering Why Ultron Was Disgusted By Chris Evans’ Captain America? This Fan Theory Gives An Interesting Reason

Every superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a huge fan following. Chris Evans’ Captain America also enjoys a huge number of admirers all over the world. Even in the movies, people used to respect and like Steve Rogers for everything he did for them.

However, in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), when Ultron came into existence, he hated not only Tony Stark aka Iron Man but was disgusted by Captain America. It was shown in the film why Ultron hated Stark but fans were baffled to see him despise Captain America.

A fan took to Quora to share this query which was there of many people’s mind. A user named ‘Olisa Efobi’ shared their own theory of why Ultron was disgusted by Cap. In the answer, Olisa shared,

“Captain America: “I know you’ve suffered but…”

Ultron: “Aaaagh! Captain America. God’s righteous man. Pretending you could live without a war. I can’t physically throw up in my mouth, but…”

The theory further reads, “In Ultron’s view, The Avengers were always a bunch of hypocrites, and no one signified this hypocrisy better than Captain America.

Steve was a weapon- made to destroy enemies, and kill America’s foes. He was a war machine birthed during one of the bloodiest eras in human history: World War 2.

But The War ended decades ago.

Thus, if Steve truly wanted to find happiness, he could have hung up his shield the day Nick Fury brought him out of the ice.

He could have settled down somewhere, found a wife, and raised the family he never could in the 50’s. If he felt a burning need, he could have even gone into politics to help the less fortunate.

And as such, Ultron viewed him as nothing more than a warmonger.”

Read the full theory below:

Read Olisa Efobi‘s answer to Why is Ultron disgusted by Captain America in Avengers: Age of Ultron? on Quora

To sum up, this theory says that Ultron hated people who would indulge in war. Steve was a weapon that was used to fight the enemies, in a way he was a part of the war. But despite having the choice later to give up on fighting and choosing a normal life, he decided to keep being Captain America. That’s why Ultron was disgusted by him.

What do you think of this theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!