Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s UNSEEN Marriage Footage Is What Our Dreams Are Made Of, WATCH

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and their whole lives changed. While the actor was already married to Jennifer Aniston, his heart slipped. Quite literally, and he reportedly even cheated on his wife. The same year, Brad & Jen called it quits. That initiated the love story of ‘Brangelina.’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston called it quits mutually in public. The FRIENDS actress refused to believe that her husband cheated on her. However, things were later confirmed when Angelina Jolie in an interview said ‘she couldn’t wait to get back to work’ during Mr. & Mrs. Smith sets. Her statement was in reference to Brangelina’s love story.

Eventually, the latter duo dated for a couple of years. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally got hitched in 2014. The dreamy wedding took place in Chateau Miraval, France. The highlight of the marriage were there 6 kids – Knox, Pax, Vivienne, Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh. How rare is it for the kids to witness their parents’ wedding, Brangelina’s each and every kid got that opportunity.

Starting from walking at the aisle to throwing petals and other duties, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids took care of all of it. In fact, they even took place of the bridesmaids. The duo had a super intimate wedding but oh buoy, it was clearly worth it.

Fun fact: The Salt actress’ veil had drawings all over it, done by their own children. Isn’t that adorable?

Heard so much about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s wedding but never witnessed it? We’ve got our hands on a video that will make you run down the trip. You can thank us later, but first, watch the video below:

