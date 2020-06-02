Chris Evans made his Marvel debut in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger. Initially, he was not so confident on playing the role but still agreed as Marvel President, Kevin Fiege wanted him to join MCU badly. Post the success of the film, Evans gained a massive fan following than he already had.

And it makes sense, not just the as* Captain America has also got brains. Chris Evans is the internet’s obsession any day and every day. But you know, there was a time when he wanted to quit Marvel because The Avengers actor was just so exhausted.

Yes, you read that right. Chris Evans entered MCU in 2011 and by 2014 he already wanted himself out. A report in Screenrant stated that he didn’t want to renew his second contract with MCU.

We have often seen Knives Out actor expressing gratitude towards MCU but what went so wrong that he wanted to quit acting and not just the franchise? It so happened that Avengers: Infinity War found it painful to get in and out of the suit because it had many zippers and when he finally hangs up his shield, he won’t miss it even one bit.

Now, that just broke our heart. Can you imagine Captain America not being a part of any Marvel movie from here on? Although, Evans is out of MCU, What If…? has given us hope that we will get to see him again doing what he does the best!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!