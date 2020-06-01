Avengers: Endgame Trivia #68: Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Was Not Going To Be A Part Of THIS Thor Movie!

Marvel movies are more than just cinema to the fans. That’s why, when Avengers: Endgame released last year, fans couldn’t control their emotions with the deaths of their favourite superheroes. Not just heroes, MCU is also loved for their interesting villain and one of them is Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

The first time we met Loki was in 2011 film, Thor. Also starring Chris Hemsworth in the titular role, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki became an instant favourite of the audience. In fact, it was because of him all the superheroes came together for the first time in The Avengers (2012). We got to see very less of the God of Mischief in Avengers: Endgame, but he did manage to astonish us yet again with his trickster side in the film.

But did you know MCU was not planning to bring Loki back in second Thor film titled, Thor: The Dark World (2013)? The film had received mixed reactions and some love it also because of Loki along with Chris. But the makers had no plans for God of Mischief earlier. That’s our Avengers: Endgame trivia #68 for today. The makers of Thor: The Dark world wanted to focus mainly on Malekith and the Dark Elves in the film. But due to the popularity of Tom Hiddleston’s character after The Avengers, they decided to cast him and the wrote the script again.

Meanwhile, in Avengers: Endgame, during the time heist, 2012 Loki escapes with the tesseract. Marvel and Disney+ are going to tell us the mischiefs he will do in their series, Loki. A small promo along with Disney Plus’ other upcoming Marvel series was released earlier this year and fans are very excited.

What do you think of today’s trivia? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

