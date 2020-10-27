Advertisement

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have teamed up to bare it all for a music video which is for adult eyes only. The two actors star in the music video, Love Me Like You Hate Me, which is directed by the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star’s sister, Rainey Qualley.

In the music video, Margaret and Shia play the role of a couple in various stages of their romance. The music video showcases the various highs and lows of a relationship between the two characters including a lengthy sex scene interspersed throughout the nine-minute long video.

The music video was shared by Rainey Qualley, who goes by the stage name Rainsford, on Instagram last week. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “We made a short choreographed film to represent ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me’ starring my sister @MargaretQualley and Shia LaBeouf.” Click here to watch the video.

Reportedly, the video, which was choreographed by JA Collective, includes two different panels depicting their relationship from two different points simultaneously. According to Consequence of Sound, a press release described the video, “The 10-minute split-screen film portrays the tenderness and toxicity of a relationship, presented from the dual, and at times conflicting, perspectives of a couple. With a gently disorientating structure, the piece builds towards an open-ended resolution that loops back on itself, returning us to where we began.”

Both Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley appeared completely n*de at times as they’re in the throes of a choreographed s*x scene. However, Rainsford on Instagram explained, “It’s filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart.” She also thanked Booksmart director Olivia Wilde for her help with the shoot.

Interestingly, Olivia was supposed to direct Shia in her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling. However, the actor has been replaced by singer Harry Styles.

Actress Andie Macdowell, the mother of Rainey Qualley and Margaret Qualley, has also commented on Instagram, “Incredibly beautiful congratulations everyone involved… Stunning.” Later, she followed up with yet another comment, “This time it made me cry. So so Beautiful. I’m smiling and crying at the same time and I’ll probably watch it in about oh I don’t know I’m sure I’m gonna watch it at least 100 times.”

