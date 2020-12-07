Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of the famous couples in the music industry. Both without a doubt are one of the cutest couples of the tinsel-town. They officially began dating in 2019 even though they knew each other long before. Recently, the Canadian singer revealed that he developed feelings for her since the first time they met in 2014.

Now the Wonder singer has revealed that his family members became very fond of his girlfriend when he first introduced her to them.

During an interview with ‘Zack Sang Show’, Shawn Mendes said, “My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?'” The development came after Mendes felt that the former Fifth Harmony singer is the one for him. He began talking to his family about his relationship with Cabello.

Shawn Mendes further added, “Obviously your parents don’t know, but when you know you know. But I definitely went to them a lot about it.”

Previously, the Canadian singer had opened up about loving girlfriend Camila Cabello for five years before actually asking her out. Talking to Access Hollywood, the singer said, “It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love that you love her. I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time — or just confidence. I think, you know, it just took a lot. It took a long time of preparing. I mean, I had a five-year warmup to finally be able to tell her how I felt!”

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello heaped praises for her beau Shawn Mendes in an Instagram post and released a Christmas song for fans. She wrote, “This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges. This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong.”

On the other hand, the Treat You Better singer on his Instagram post wrote, “Wanted to give you guys a few surprise songs for the holidays. #WONDER holiday deluxe is out now, including #TheChristmasSong with @camila_cabello.”

