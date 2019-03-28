Sex And The City Fans, Are Y’All Hearing? A Follow Up Is On The Cards!

One of the most iconic comedy series Sex and the City, is getting a follow-up, which examines love and dating after 50.

In a competitive situation, Paramount Television has landed the rights to the follow-up novel to Sex and the City, reports variety.com.

Is There Still Sex in the City? which is set to be released by Grove Press on August 6, hails from Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell.

The new book takes a look at sex, dating, and friendship in New York City after 50.

Set between the Upper East Side of Manhattan and a country enclave known as The Village, the book looks at love and life, marriage and children, divorce and bereavement, as well as the very real pressures on women to maintain their youth and have it all.

Bushnell will write the pilot script and serve as an executive producer on the project, along with Liza Chasin from 3dot Productions and Robyn Meisinger from Anonymous Content.

“The original ‘Sex and the City‘ book and series served as a ground-breaking touchstone for an entire generation of women, myself included.” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, ‘Yes! There is more sex in the city!”

Bushnell’s other books include “Four Blondes“, “Lipstick Jungle“, “The Carrie Diaries” and “One Fifth Avenue” among others.

